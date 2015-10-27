FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-led coalition says it did not bomb hospital in north Yemen
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 6:14 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition says it did not bomb hospital in north Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on behalf of the elected government said on Tuesday that its planes had not bombed a hospital in north Yemen run by the medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Asked if coalition jets had hit the hospital, located in the Heedan district of Saada governorate, Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said in an electronic message: “Not at all.”

Asseri said coalition jets had been in action in Saada governorate, however. Asked if he knew what had caused the blast, Asseri said: “We cannot tell without investigation.”

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.