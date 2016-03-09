Saudi says set on Yemen political solution, Syria's Assad must go

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is committed to a political solution to Yemen’s war under U.N.-backed peace efforts and sees as positive a call by a Houthi official for Iran to stay out of Yemen, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday.

Turning to Syria’s war, Jubeir reiterated at a news conference in Riyadh that President Bashar al-Assad could choose to leave power either through a political process “or the Syrian people will continue to fight until militarily they oust him.”