Saudi Arabia to strengthen security at borders, around oil facilities: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia plans to beef up security at its borders and around oil and industrial facilities, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Prince Mohammed, who is also the interior minister, had stressed “strengthening all security measures on the borders of the kingdom and in all public utilities and around the oil and industrial facilities”, at a meeting to review security developments in Yemen, SPA said.

Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi‘ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen’s president on Thursday, in an attempt by the world’s top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington.

OPEC member Kuwait said earlier on Thursday it had raised security around its oil facilities inside and outside the country after the military operation in Yemen.