FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia to strengthen security at borders, around oil facilities: SPA
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia to strengthen security at borders, around oil facilities: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia plans to beef up security at its borders and around oil and industrial facilities, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Prince Mohammed, who is also the interior minister, had stressed “strengthening all security measures on the borders of the kingdom and in all public utilities and around the oil and industrial facilities”, at a meeting to review security developments in Yemen, SPA said.

Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi‘ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen’s president on Thursday, in an attempt by the world’s top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington.

OPEC member Kuwait said earlier on Thursday it had raised security around its oil facilities inside and outside the country after the military operation in Yemen.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.