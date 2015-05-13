FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief center: Arabiya TV
May 13, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief center: Arabiya TV

Saudi King Salman attends the opening meeting of the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has allocated 1 billion riyals ($265 million) for a Yemen relief center he has ordered to be set up in the kingdom, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

The satellite channel said the money would be in addition to another 1 billion riyals the monarch had pledged.

An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia began military operations in Yemen in late March to try to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against his opponents in the dominant Houthi group, which is allied to Iran.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
