Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief center: Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has allocated 1 billion riyals ($265 million) for a Yemen relief center he has ordered to be set up in the kingdom, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

The satellite channel said the money would be in addition to another 1 billion riyals the monarch had pledged.

An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia began military operations in Yemen in late March to try to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against his opponents in the dominant Houthi group, which is allied to Iran.