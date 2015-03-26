Saudi Arabia has no immediate plans for ground operation in Yemen: military spokesman

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has no immediate plans to launch ground operations inside Yemen but its forces and those of its allies are ready to do so if needed, the military spokesman of the operation said on Thursday.

“There are no plans at this stage for ground forces operations, but if the need arises, the Saudi ground forces and those of the friends and sisterly forces are ready and will repel any aggression,” Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told a news conference.