Saudi-led coalition will continue to target Houthis in Yemen: spokesman
April 21, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition will continue to target Houthis in Yemen: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition will continue to target movements by the Houthi militia group inside Yemen, Saudi spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said on Tuesday.

“The coalition will continue to prevent the movement of Houthi militias from moving or undertaking any operations inside Yemen,” Asseri told reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The announcement suggests military action by the Sunni Muslim states against the Iran-allied rebels may continue despite the announcement earlier of an end to the almost month-long military campaign.

Reporting By Noah Browning and Mostafa Hashem; Editing by Janet Lawrence

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
