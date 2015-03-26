FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. supporting Saudi Arabia's military operation in Yemen: source
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. supporting Saudi Arabia's military operation in Yemen: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is supporting Saudi Arabia’s military operation in Yemen against Houthi fighters, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, without elaborating on the kinds of support Washington has provided its ally.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, added that Saudi Arabia coordinated with the United States ahead of the operation.

Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Washington told reporters the United States was not participating in the military operation itself, which includes air strikes against Houthi fighters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.