Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says U.S., U.K. helping to improve targeting: spokesman
January 31, 2016 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says U.S., U.K. helping to improve targeting: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The spokesman for a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday that American and British military experts were advising its forces on how to improve aerial targeting and reduce civilian casualties.

“Experts from the United States ... (will) work on extensive reports and develop operating mechanisms, together with the British side,” Saudi coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told journalists in Riyadh. He said the advisers held a workshop in recent days at the coalition headquarters.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Dominic Evans

