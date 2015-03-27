FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi says gradually resumes flights at southern airports
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi says gradually resumes flights at southern airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had gradually resumed flights at its southern airports one day after suspending all traffic as it launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

International and domestic flights to and from five airports in the south including Jizan and Wadi al-Dawaser had resumed at dawn on Friday, the official Saudi press agency said quoting a statement by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Saudi had suspended international and domestic flights at seven airports in its south on Thursday after Riyadh and allied Gulf governments launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; Writing By Maha El Dahan, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.