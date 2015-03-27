Saudi says gradually resumes flights at southern airports

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had gradually resumed flights at its southern airports one day after suspending all traffic as it launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

International and domestic flights to and from five airports in the south including Jizan and Wadi al-Dawaser had resumed at dawn on Friday, the official Saudi press agency said quoting a statement by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Saudi had suspended international and domestic flights at seven airports in its south on Thursday after Riyadh and allied Gulf governments launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.