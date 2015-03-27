FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen Houthi forces gain first foothold on Arabian Sea: residents
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen Houthi forces gain first foothold on Arabian Sea: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi militia and allied army units seized the southern city of Shaqra in Abyan province on Friday, residents told Reuters, gaining their first foothold on the Arabian Sea.

Their entry into the city means they control all the land entries to the port of Aden, some 100 km (60 miles) to the southwest, which is the last base of their embattled enemy, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

During a week of intense fighting with the president’s loyalists, the Houthis have grabbed the Red Sea port of al-Mukha to Aden’s northwest, and the city’s northern outskirts, suggesting Aden is danger, despite a second day of Saudi-led airstrikes against Houthi forces.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.