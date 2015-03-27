Yemen Houthi forces gain first foothold on Arabian Sea: residents

(Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi militia and allied army units seized the southern city of Shaqra in Abyan province on Friday, residents told Reuters, gaining their first foothold on the Arabian Sea.

Their entry into the city means they control all the land entries to the port of Aden, some 100 km (60 miles) to the southwest, which is the last base of their embattled enemy, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

During a week of intense fighting with the president’s loyalists, the Houthis have grabbed the Red Sea port of al-Mukha to Aden’s northwest, and the city’s northern outskirts, suggesting Aden is danger, despite a second day of Saudi-led airstrikes against Houthi forces.