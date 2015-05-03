FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab special forces deploy in Yemen's Aden: local militia leader
May 3, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Arab special forces deploy in Yemen's Aden: local militia leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside local fighters against the Houthi militia, a spokesman for the Southern Popular Resistance said.

The forces were engaged in fighting in the area around Aden airport, spokesman Ali al-Ahmed said.

The Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis has denied reports it has started a ground offensive in Aden but has refused comment on the possibility of special forces being involved.

Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan

