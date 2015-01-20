Houthi leader hits out at Yemeni president over graft

DUBAI (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement criticised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Tuesday, saying in a televised speech that the head of state had shielded corruption and had refused to send the army to fight al Qaeda.

Abdel Malek al-Houthi was speaking hours after fighters from the Houthi group battled guards at Hadi’s private home and entered the presidential palace, in a second day of violence in Sanaa that raised fears that Yemen was descending into chaos.