FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen presidency signals ready to accept some Houthi demands
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen presidency signals ready to accept some Houthi demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi expressed readiness on Wednesday to concede to demands for constitutional change and power sharing with Houthi rebels, saying the Shi‘ite Muslim group had a right to be appointed to posts in all state institutions.

In a statement issued after Houthi gunmen defeated presidential guards in fighting in Sanaa this week, he added that a draft constitution that has been a source of disagreement between him and the Houthis was open to amendment.

He also said the Houthis agreed to withdraw fighters from areas overlooking his palace and would free an aide they have held captive.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.