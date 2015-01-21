Yemen presidency signals ready to accept some Houthi demands

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi expressed readiness on Wednesday to concede to demands for constitutional change and power sharing with Houthi rebels, saying the Shi‘ite Muslim group had a right to be appointed to posts in all state institutions.

In a statement issued after Houthi gunmen defeated presidential guards in fighting in Sanaa this week, he added that a draft constitution that has been a source of disagreement between him and the Houthis was open to amendment.

He also said the Houthis agreed to withdraw fighters from areas overlooking his palace and would free an aide they have held captive.