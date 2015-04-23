Air strikes hit Houthi targets in south and central Yemen: residents

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi targets in and around the Yemeni cities of Aden and Ibb early on Thursday, residents in the area said, after Riyadh indicated its campaign against the Iran-allied movement would be wound down.

On Tuesday, the coalition announced an end to its month-old bombing campaign in Yemen but strikes have continued. A Saudi spokesman later said forces would continue to target the Iran-allied Houthi movement as necessary.

Thursday’s targets included tanks being used by the Iranian-allied Houthi movement in the villages near Aden, a port in the south, the residents told Reuters.

In Ibb in central Yemen, residents reported an intense series of strikes early on Thursday on Houthi positions and weapon warehouses in the region.

They said targets included a military base in the town of al-Kafr, unspecified sites in Hubaysh, as well as a college on the outskirts of Ibb and another in the city of Yarim.

In Aden late on Wednesday, five Houthi militiamen were killed at a checkpoint while fighting against local forces opposed to them.

The Houthis and their army allies loyal to powerful former president Ali Abdullah Saleh are battling fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

In the province of Dalea, eight Houthi fighters died, also at a checkpoint late on Wednesday. Heavy clashes were continuing in the area, residents said.