Houthis free Yemen's defense minister: sources

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group has freed the country’s defense minister in Sanaa nearly a month after his capture, Houthi and tribal sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
General Mahmoud al-Subaihi was released after Saudi-led forces announced an end to an air campaign aimed at shoring up President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iranian-allied Houthis that had killed hundreds of people.
The U.N. Security Council had demanded Subaihi’s release in a resolution earlier this month that imposed an arms embargo on Yemeni rebels.
Reporting by Mohamed Ghobai and Mohamed Mukhashaf; editing by John Stonestreet