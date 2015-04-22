Houthis free Yemen's defense minister: sources

Yemen's then newly appointed Defence Minister Major General Mahmoud al-Subaihi attends an event in Sanaa December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group has freed the country’s defense minister in Sanaa nearly a month after his capture, Houthi and tribal sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

General Mahmoud al-Subaihi was released after Saudi-led forces announced an end to an air campaign aimed at shoring up President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iranian-allied Houthis that had killed hundreds of people.

The U.N. Security Council had demanded Subaihi’s release in a resolution earlier this month that imposed an arms embargo on Yemeni rebels.