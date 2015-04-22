FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houthis free Yemen's defense minister: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Houthis free Yemen's defense minister: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yemen's then newly appointed Defence Minister Major General Mahmoud al-Subaihi attends an event in Sanaa December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group has freed the country’s defense minister in Sanaa nearly a month after his capture, Houthi and tribal sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

General Mahmoud al-Subaihi was released after Saudi-led forces announced an end to an air campaign aimed at shoring up President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iranian-allied Houthis that had killed hundreds of people.

The U.N. Security Council had demanded Subaihi’s release in a resolution earlier this month that imposed an arms embargo on Yemeni rebels.

Reporting by Mohamed Ghobai and Mohamed Mukhashaf; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.