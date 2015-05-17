FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 10 killed in overnight fighting in Yemen's Taiz
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

At least 10 killed in overnight fighting in Yemen's Taiz

Fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees man a checkpoint in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in overnight battles in the Yemeni city of Taiz between Houthis and militiamen, residents and medical sources said on Sunday.

The fighting in Taiz comes despite a five-day humanitarian truce which began on Tuesday to distribute aid to the millions deprived of food, fuel and medicine by weeks of fighting.

Saudi Arabia, leading a coalition of Arab states backed by the West, has pounded Iranian-allied Houthi forces and fighters loyal to Yemen’s former leader Ali Abdullah Saleh since March 26, aiming to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Some fighting also took place in the city of Dhalea on Saturday night but there was no immediate information on casualties.

A conference between Yemeni political groups has been scheduled by President Hadi’s government for Monday in Riyadh after the ceasefire ends.

The conference was rejected by both the Houthis and fighters loyal to former president Saleh, meaning it will not provide an opportunity for peace talks.

However, some leading figures from Saleh’s political party, the General People’s Congress (GPC), have gone to Riyadh and pledged loyalty to Hadi’s government.

Those figures issued a statement late on Saturday asking for Saleh to step down as president of the GPC and declared they would take part in the Riyadh talks.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.