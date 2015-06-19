U.N. says wants ceasefire in Yemen before return to talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - A ceasefire in Yemen should come before any new round of talks, U.N. special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said on Friday, after five days of shuttle diplomacy with the warring sides ended without agreement on a truce or withdrawal.

Ould Cheikh Ahmed said he would leave Geneva for New York on Sunday to brief the U.N. Security Council, where major powers also need to agree to his plans for a force of civilian observers to monitor any truce and withdrawal on the ground in Yemen.

“To clarify on the ceasefire, we are definitely hoping to have that before any next round of talks,” he told a news conference.