Yemen peace talks set for December 15 in Switzerland: U.N. envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - Peace talks between Yemen’s warring sides will open in Switzerland on Dec. 15 to try to end the nine-month conflict, the United Nations envoy said on Monday.

U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed called on all sides to the war between the exiled government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition carrying out air strikes on Yemen, and Houthi rebels to observe a humanitarian ceasefire from that date so as to create a “conducive environment” for the negotiations.

He also condemned the killing in a car bombing on Sunday of the governor of Aden, saying it “illustrates the dangers Yemen will be facing if we don’t go quickly to the negotiating table”.