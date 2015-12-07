FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen president ready to call ceasefire on December 15: U.N.
#World News
December 7, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen president ready to call ceasefire on December 15: U.N.

United Nations envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed (L) meets with Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Yemen's southern port city of Aden December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is prepared to call a ceasefire on Dec. 15 to coincide with the start of U.N.-led peace talks in Switzerland, the United Nations mediator said on Monday.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, speaking to reporters in Geneva said: “They (the coalition) are certainly on board regarding our discussion on the ceasefire but they made it very clear that the ceasefire request has to come from President Hadi. I went to Aden to meet President Hadi -- as you know, I was in Aden two days ago -- and President Hadi has given me his commitment that he is ready now to call for this ceasefire starting on Dec. 15.”

A Saudi-led Gulf Arab coalition is bombing positions of the Houthi rebels who rule Yemen’s capital Sanaa and other cities.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
