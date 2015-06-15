FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi delegation due at Yemen talks still in Djibouti: adviser
#World News
June 15, 2015 / 4:29 PM / 2 years ago

Houthi delegation due at Yemen talks still in Djibouti: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Houthi delegation awaited in Geneva for Yemen peace talks on Monday had still not left Djibouti by early evening, an adviser to the delegation told Reuters, more than seven hours after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said they were “on their way”.

“The delegation is still in Djibouti. They just texted me,” Seif al-Washli told Reuters in Geneva, amid conflicting reports of the Houthis’ travel plans and why they had been delayed.

(This story corrects Ban Ki-moon quote to “on their way” instead of “in the air”)

Reporting by Lara Sukhtian; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
