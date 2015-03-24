FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen rivals to hold talks in Doha-Qatar source
#World News
March 24, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen rivals to hold talks in Doha-Qatar source

United Nations Special Adviser on Yemen Jamal Benomar speaks during a U.N.-facilitated dialogue session attended by representatives of Yemen's feuding parties in Sanaa March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Rival Yemeni factions have agreed in principle to hold reconciliation talks in the Qatari capital Doha, but no date has yet been set, a Qatari foreign ministry source said on Monday.

The source spoke to Reuters after Qatar-based al Jazeera television quoted U.N. Yemen envoy Jamal Benomar as saying the discussions would be held in Qatar and that any subsequent agreement reached would be signed in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
