Yemen rivals to hold talks in Doha-Qatar source

DOHA (Reuters) - Rival Yemeni factions have agreed in principle to hold reconciliation talks in the Qatari capital Doha, but no date has yet been set, a Qatari foreign ministry source said on Monday.

The source spoke to Reuters after Qatar-based al Jazeera television quoted U.N. Yemen envoy Jamal Benomar as saying the discussions would be held in Qatar and that any subsequent agreement reached would be signed in Saudi Arabia.