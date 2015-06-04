Houthi official says group will attend U.N.-backed Geneva peace talks

SANAA (Reuters) - A senior official from Yemen’s dominant Houthi group said the movement will attend U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva planned for June 14 without preconditions.

“The group will participate in the Geneva talks and it supports without preconditions the efforts of the United Nations to organize Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue,” Daifallah al-Shami, a senior Houthi official, told Reuters.

A coalition of Arab states has been bombing Houthi forces, the strongest faction in Yemen’s civil war, for over two months in support of armed loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to return the exiled leader, based in Saudi Arabia, to power.