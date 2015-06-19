U.N. Yemen talks may pursue ceasefire into the weekend

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. official trying to broker a ceasefire in Yemen is hoping to announce progress by the end of Friday but talks could continue into the weekend, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Friday.

“His paramount objective is to agree a cessation of hostilities, he is working very hard to reach that so that we can also agree a mechanism not only to monitor a cessation but to deliver aid as quickly as possible,” Fawzi said.

One delegation was currently booked to fly out of Geneva on Saturday and the other on Sunday, he said.

(This story has been corrected to change headline from “through weekend” to “into the weekend”)