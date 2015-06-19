FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Yemen talks may pursue ceasefire into the weekend
June 19, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. Yemen talks may pursue ceasefire into the weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. official trying to broker a ceasefire in Yemen is hoping to announce progress by the end of Friday but talks could continue into the weekend, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Friday.

“His paramount objective is to agree a cessation of hostilities, he is working very hard to reach that so that we can also agree a mechanism not only to monitor a cessation but to deliver aid as quickly as possible,” Fawzi said.

One delegation was currently booked to fly out of Geneva on Saturday and the other on Sunday, he said.

(This story has been corrected to change headline from “through weekend” to “into the weekend”)

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
