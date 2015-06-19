FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. hopeful of Yemen truce, door is open for more talks
#World News
June 19, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. hopeful of Yemen truce, door is open for more talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Talks on the war in Yemen ended without agreement on a ceasefire on Friday but the United Nations special envoy who presided over the process said the door was open for more dialogue and he was still hopeful of a truce.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen, said after five days of talks in Geneva that the two sides agreed in principle about the need for a ceasefire and withdrawal of forces, in line with U.N. Security Council resolution 2216.

“There is a certain willingness from all the parties to discuss issues around the ceasefire accompanied by a withdrawal as part of the implementation of the resolution,” Ould Cheikh Ahmed told a news conference.

“There is no agreement, let’s be clear about that, I will not beat around the bush,” he said. “We managed to get suggestions from both sides that we can build upon in coming days in order to reach a permanent agreement.”

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
