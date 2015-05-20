FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen foreign minister says government might not attend talks
May 20, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen foreign minister says government might not attend talks

Yemen's Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla gestures during an interview with Reuters in Yemen's Embassy in Riyadh April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s exiled government might not attend peace talks the United Nations plans in Geneva on 28 May because it has not been officially notified and wants more time to prepare, Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said on Wednesday.

“We didn’t get an official invitation. It’s very short notice. If it happens, it shouldn’t be on May 28,” he said by phone, adding that any talks that involved the Houthi rebels should depend on them abiding by a UN resolution requiring them to disarm.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet

