Yemen talks make no progress without Houthis, minister says
#World News
June 17, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen talks make no progress without Houthis, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Talks on a possible truce in the war in Yemen have made “no progress” because the Iranian-backed Houthi delegation has not come to the United Nations in Geneva where the talks are being held, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said on Wednesday.

“Today we were supposed to have something positive. They are just sitting in their hotel making all kind of rumors,” he told Reuters. “They never showed up.”

Asked if his delegation planned to leave the talks, the minister said: “We have 48 hours.”

Reporting by Tom Miles

