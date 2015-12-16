FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen's foes to swap prisoners via tribal mediation: officials
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen's foes to swap prisoners via tribal mediation: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring parties agreed on Wednesday to exchange hundreds of prisoners as part of confidence building measures under U.N.-sponsored peace talks now under way in Switzerland, officials from both sides said.

Abdel-Hakim al-Hasani, a senior official in the Southern Resistance - forces allied with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi - said that 360 members of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement held in Aden and 265 civilians and fighters from southern Yemen would be exchanged at midday following tribal mediation.

An official from the Houthi-run prisons authority in the capital Sanaa said southern prisoners had already boarded buses on their way to the exchange venue on the border between the former south and north Yemen. Witnesses in Aden also said they saw buses guarded by local fighters traveling through the city, apparently heading to the exchange venue.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Mohammed Ghobari in Dubai, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.