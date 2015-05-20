U.N. chief announces Yemen political talks in Geneva on May 28: statement

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations will sponsor Yemeni political talks in Geneva on May 28, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General is pleased to announce the launch of inclusive consultations starting on 28 May in Geneva to restore momentum towards a Yemeni-led political transition process,” the statement said.

An Arab coalition has been bombing Iran-allied Houthi rebels in the country, part of a nationwide conflict that has stoked a humanitarian crisis.