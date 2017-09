UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Houthi delegation awaited in Geneva for Yemen peace talks is “on their way now” in a United Nations-chartered plane that departed from Djibouti and is due to arrive in Switzerland early on Tuesday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Monday, he added that the plane left Djibouti at 1910 local time (12:10 EDT).