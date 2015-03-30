FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll from air strike at Yemen refugee camp reaches 45: IOM
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Death toll from air strike at Yemen refugee camp reaches 45: IOM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The death toll from an air strike at a refugee camp in northern Yemen on Monday reached 45, with 65 were wounded, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration told Reuters.

A Saudi-led coalition is bombing Yemen for a fifth day to try to weaken the Iran-allied Houthi militia and military units fighting alongside them as they advance south towards the port city of Aden, the last bastion of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.