Death toll from air strike at Yemen refugee camp reaches 45: IOM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The death toll from an air strike at a refugee camp in northern Yemen on Monday reached 45, with 65 were wounded, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration told Reuters.

A Saudi-led coalition is bombing Yemen for a fifth day to try to weaken the Iran-allied Houthi militia and military units fighting alongside them as they advance south towards the port city of Aden, the last bastion of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.