Yemen's Houthis take town 100 km north of Aden, residents say

ADEN (Reuters) - Houthi fighters and allied army units captured the town of Kirsh, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Yemen’s second city of Aden, on Tuesday after heavy fighting with forces loyal to President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, local officials and residents said.

The area sits astride a main north-south road and lies about a 40-minute drive to the north of a major airbase, al-Anad, which remains in the hands of Hadi, who is based in Aden.