Saudi-led coalition forces announce five day truce in Yemen: SPA
July 25, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition forces announce five day truce in Yemen: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-led coalition forces announced a humanitarian truce in their campaign against Houthi forces in Yemen would take effect on Sunday evening at 11:59 p.m local time, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The truce is to last for five days to allow for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Yemen.

The statement on Saturday by the Arab coalition stressed that they would respond to any violation of the truce by the Houthis.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

