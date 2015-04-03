FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Navy evacuates 55 citizens from Yemen, foreign minister on Twitter
April 3, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish Navy evacuates 55 citizens from Yemen, foreign minister on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish naval frigate on Friday evacuated 55 Turkish citizens from the city of Aden in war-torn Yemen, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Aden is the last stronghold of fighters loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who fled the city eight days ago amid mounting violence with Iran-backed Shi‘ite Houthi fighters. A Saudi-led coalition has hit the rebels with air strikes over the past week.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

