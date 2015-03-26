FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran and 'terrorist groups' must leave Yemen: France 24
March 26, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Iran and 'terrorist groups' must leave Yemen: France 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying Turkey may consider providing logistical support to the Saudi-led military mission in Yemen and called on Iran and “terrorist groups” to withdraw from the country.

“Turkey may consider providing logistical support based on the evolution of the situation,” Erdogan told France 24 in an interview, extracts of which were published on its website and by Turkish broadcasters.

“Iran and the terrorist groups must withdraw,” he said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

