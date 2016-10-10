FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. chief calls for accountability over 'appalling' Yemen war
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 3:43 PM / a year ago

U.N. chief calls for accountability over 'appalling' Yemen war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday there must be accountability for the "appalling conduct" of the entire war in Yemen after an apparent Saudi-led air strike killed 140 Yemenis.

"Aerial attacks by the Saudi-led coalition have already caused immense carnage, and destroyed much of the country's medical facilities and other vital civilian infrastructure," Ban told reporters. "More broadly, there must be accountability for the appalling conduct of this entire war."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
