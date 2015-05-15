U.N. aid flight lands in Yemen mid-way through humanitarian pause

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency said the first of six cargo planes taking 150 tonnes of urgently needed shelter and relief items landed in Sanaa on Friday, with a second to follow later in the day.

The flight, carrying blankets, kitchen utensils and sleeping mats, arrived from Dubai, the UNHCR said in a statement on the third day of a five-day humanitarian pause in the fighting.

“Four more flights will follow over the next two days, provided local security conditions allow. Together, the six flights will bring in 150 metric tonnes of relief supplies into Sanaa, while more aid is on its way via Djibouti by sea – part of a larger aid effort under way for 250,000 people,” it said.