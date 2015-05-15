FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. aid flight lands in Yemen mid-way through humanitarian pause
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. aid flight lands in Yemen mid-way through humanitarian pause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency said the first of six cargo planes taking 150 tonnes of urgently needed shelter and relief items landed in Sanaa on Friday, with a second to follow later in the day.

The flight, carrying blankets, kitchen utensils and sleeping mats, arrived from Dubai, the UNHCR said in a statement on the third day of a five-day humanitarian pause in the fighting.

“Four more flights will follow over the next two days, provided local security conditions allow. Together, the six flights will bring in 150 metric tonnes of relief supplies into Sanaa, while more aid is on its way via Djibouti by sea – part of a larger aid effort under way for 250,000 people,” it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.