Yemen's Houthis condemn U.N. resolution against it, says it aids 'aggression'
#World News
April 14, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen's Houthis condemn U.N. resolution against it, says it aids 'aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi-led Supreme Revolutionary Committee condemned on Tuesday a United Nations Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on the group, saying the decision supported “aggression”.

In a news flash on the group’s official television channel, the governing body said it “calls on the masses of the Yemeni people to rally and protest on Thursday to condemn the Security Council resolution in support of the aggression”.

A Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for three weeks to stem the advance of the Iran-allied movement and to back fighters defending Yemen’s south amid fierce battles.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem and Noah Browning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
