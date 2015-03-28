U.N. evacuating staff from Yemeni capital Sanaa: U.N. source

ADEN (Reuters) - The United Nations began evacuating international staff from Sanaa on Saturday due to the security situation in the Yemeni capital, where a Saudi-led air campaign has been targeting Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi forces, a U.N. source said.

The source said the staff, numbering more than 100, were heading to the airport and were expected to relocate to several countries including Jordan.

United Nations Special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was due to join U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the annual Arab summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the source added.