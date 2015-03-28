FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. evacuating staff from Yemeni capital Sanaa: U.N. source
#World News
March 28, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. evacuating staff from Yemeni capital Sanaa: U.N. source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - The United Nations began evacuating international staff from Sanaa on Saturday due to the security situation in the Yemeni capital, where a Saudi-led air campaign has been targeting Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi forces, a U.N. source said.

The source said the staff, numbering more than 100, were heading to the airport and were expected to relocate to several countries including Jordan.

United Nations Special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was due to join U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the annual Arab summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the source added.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

