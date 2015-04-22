FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. concerned by resumption of Yemen airstrikes by Saudi coalition
April 22, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. concerned by resumption of Yemen airstrikes by Saudi coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon voiced concern on Wednesday about the renewal of airstrikes in Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition and said he hoped the fighting would cease quickly.

“When I read the report that fighting was resumed I was very much concerned about that,” Ban told reporters. “I sincerely hope there will be an end of fighting as soon as possible.”

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it would end almost a month of air strikes against the Iranian-allied Houthis but resumed operations on Wednesday. Last week Ban called for an immediate ceasefire by all parties in Yemen.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols

