New U.N. envoy to Yemen arrives in capital Sanaa: Yemen state news

CAIRO (Reuters) - The new U.N. envoy to Yemen arrived in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, Yemen state news agency Saba said, hours before a five-day truce was set to begin between Gulf Arab nations and the Iran-allied Houthi militia.

Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed seeks to bring Yemen’s feuding armed groups toward a political accord that could end more than six weeks of ground battles and Saudi-led bombing.