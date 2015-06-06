FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. to convene Yemen peace talks on June 14
#World News
June 6, 2015 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. to convene Yemen peace talks on June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Saturday it would convene peace talks between Yemen’s warring factions in Geneva on June 14.  

    Plans for talks in Switzerland last month were postponed due to objections by the exiled Yemeni government, which wants the Houthi militia to first quit Yemen’s main cities and recognize President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s authority.

    The Houthis wanted a ceasefire as a precondition for talks. An Arab alliance has been bombing the Houthis since March 26 in a bid to restore Hadi to power.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
