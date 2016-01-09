Yemen reverses decision to expel U.N. Human Rights envoy: senior official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s government has reversed a decision to expel a U.N. human rights envoy after an appeal from U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, a senior official said on Saturday.

The foreign ministry had declared the representative of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, George Abu al-Zulof, persona non grata on Thursday over what it called unfair statements.

“The government has reversed its decision to declare the representative a persona non grata in response to the request of the U.N. Secretary General,” the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters.

He gave no further details and there was no immediate announcement by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government. or by the United Nations.