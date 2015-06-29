U.N. chief deplores coalition airstrike on U.N. compound in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon deplored on Monday an Arab coalition air strike in Yemen that seriously damaged a U.N. Development Programme office and injured a guard, calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Ban’s spokesman Farhan Haq said the air strike happened in the southern city of Aden on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General strongly believes that this incident only underscores the imperative that all the parties to the conflict must end the fighting and return to the negotiation table as the only possible way to achieve a durable peace in Yemen,” Haq told reporters.