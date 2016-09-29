GENEVA The United Nations top human rights forum on Thursday declined to set up an independent inquiry into human rights in Yemen, instead calling on Yemen's national inquiry to investigate violations by all sides in the conflict, including the killing of civilians and attacks on hospitals and ambulances.

The 47-member state forum adopted by consensus a resolution brought by Arab countries that asks the U.N. human rights office to provide "substantive technical assistance and advice, including in the areas of accountability and legal support".

But the text fell short of establishing an international inquiry as called for by the United Nations, which has said the national probe lacks impartiality and voiced concern over high civilian casualties caused by air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)