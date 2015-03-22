U.N. says Yemen conflict could become 'Iraq-Libya-Syria' scenario

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations mediator on Yemen said on Sunday it would be an illusion to think that Houthi militia could take over the whole country or that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi could assemble enough troops to liberate the country.

“Any side that would want to push the country in either direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario,” U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar told the U.N. Security Council via a video link from Doha.