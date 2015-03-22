FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says Yemen conflict could become 'Iraq-Libya-Syria' scenario
March 22, 2015 / 7:34 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. says Yemen conflict could become 'Iraq-Libya-Syria' scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations mediator on Yemen said on Sunday it would be an illusion to think that Houthi militia could take over the whole country or that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi could assemble enough troops to liberate the country.

“Any side that would want to push the country in either direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario,” U.N. mediator Jamal Benomar told the U.N. Security Council via a video link from Doha.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

