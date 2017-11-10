Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s stocks of fuel will last until the end of November and stocks of vaccines run out in one month if a Saudi-led military coalition does not allow aid into Hodeidah port and the Sanaa airport, UNICEF’s representative in the country said on Friday.

A boy is being treated at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Meritxell Relano, speaking by phone to reporters in Geneva, said fuel prices had risen 60 percent because of the shortage and there were urgent concerns about a diphtheria outbreak, as well as food shortages because of the port closure.