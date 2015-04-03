FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen chaos disrupts al Qaeda wing's external plots: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 3, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen chaos disrupts al Qaeda wing's external plots: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Although Yemen’s unrest has diminished U.S. counter terrorism capabilities, the advance by Houthi fighters there has also disrupted external plotting for now by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, a U.S. military official said on Thursday

“The initial evidence is actually that the Houthi advance has caused their (AQAP) external plotting to be sidelined while they figure out how they are going to deal with the internal vestiges of what appears to be an emerging civil war,” the official told a small group of reporters.

“So, I think although our capability has been diminished, I wouldn’t suggest it puts us at greater risk right now.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.