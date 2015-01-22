FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 'assessing' implications of resignation of Yemen president
#World News
January 22, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 'assessing' implications of resignation of Yemen president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is “still assessing” the implications of the resignation of Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and many of his officials on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Hadi resigned over pressure from rebels seeking to take control of the country.

Speaking to reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One, Earnest said the administration’s top concern is the safety of Americans in Yemen.

Earnest said the United States has adequate resources to evacuate the American embassy in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
