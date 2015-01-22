U.S. 'assessing' implications of resignation of Yemen president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is “still assessing” the implications of the resignation of Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and many of his officials on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Hadi resigned over pressure from rebels seeking to take control of the country.

Speaking to reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One, Earnest said the administration’s top concern is the safety of Americans in Yemen.

Earnest said the United States has adequate resources to evacuate the American embassy in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa.