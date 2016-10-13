FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen's Houthis warn U.S. against further attacks
October 13, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 10 months ago

Yemen's Houthis warn U.S. against further attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement warned the United States against hitting Yemeni territory again after U.S. cruise missiles targeted coastal radar sites on Thursday in retaliation for failed missile attacks on a Navy destroyer.

"The direct American attack targeting Yemeni soil this morning is not acceptable," Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for Yemeni forces fighting alongside the Houthis, was quoted as saying by the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency.

"Yemen has the right to defend itself and we would deal with any development with the right steps."

He reiterated a denial that Iran-aligned Houthi forces had carried out missile attacks on the U.S. warship.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

