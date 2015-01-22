FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says seeking confirmation of Yemen's government resignation
January 22, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says seeking confirmation of Yemen's government resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is trying to confirm reports that Yemen’s government has resigned, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday, adding that it continues to support a peaceful transition in that country.

“Our team is seeking confirmation of all of the reports,” Psaki said at a news briefing. She said the United States was prepared to adjust its presence in Yemen as necessary.

Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi earlier on Thursday offered to resign not long after Prime Minister Khaled Baha offered his government’s resignation, saying it did not want to be dragged into “an unconstructive political maze,” - an apparent reference to a stand-off between Hadi and Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement.

Yemen’s parliament rejected the resignation offered by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Al Arabiya Television reported. Al Arabiya also said the parliament would hold an emergency session on Friday.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
